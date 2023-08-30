Man arrested after shooting in Tulare Co., deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for being a suspect in a shooting investigation in London on Wednesday early morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the 37900 block of Kate Road in London for a shooting right before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s officials say they found a man who had been shot. Deputies detained 32-year-old Juan Carlos Ochoa at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Juan Carlos Ochoa. Photo Courtesy: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say they determined Ochoa was the suspect in the shooting and served a warrant at his home where evidence was found. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

