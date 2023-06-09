Man arrested for shooting at Union County ‘pop-up party,’ police say

Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested the suspected shooter in Saturday’s “pop-up party” incident.

Troy Carter Goodman II, 18, was arrested by Madison County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday on the charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which resulted in serious bodily injuries. He is accused of shooting into a crowd at a Saturday “pop-up party,” where one person was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The Saturday incident occurred around 4 p.m. when hundred of vehicles from Alachua County descended upon Lakeside Park in Lake Butler, unleashing an unprecedented wave of people gathering. The majority of attendees were reportedly drinking recklessly and engaging in drug use, so police labeled the gathering as a public danger and were given permission by the City Commission to shut down the park.

When deputies tried to disperse the crowd, Goodman allegedly shot several rounds into the crowd, injuring a bystander. The investigation revealed that Goodman likely targeted the victim over a previous disturbance in another county.

Goodman was booked into the Madison County Jail under a $500,000 bond and is awaiting transport to Union County.

Union County Sheriff’s Office said that seven arrests have already been made in connection to the “pop-up party” incident and more are expected.

