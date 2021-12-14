Man arrested in shooting of woman

Dec. 14—KERNERSVILLE — A man has been arrested in the shooting of a woman last week at a residence in Kernersville.

Police announced Monday that Taylor Peguese III was arrested in the shooting, which happened after 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 200 block of Friar Woods Court. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, according to the Kernersville Police Department.

Police did not release any other information, including any possible motive.

Bond was set at $15,000 unsecured, and Peguese was released, police report.

The woman who was shot was treated at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and released the same night.