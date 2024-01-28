Man arrested for shooting woman in head in West Woodlawn: police

CHICAGO - A man was arrested after Chicago police say he shot a woman in the head at a gathering in West Woodlawn.

The shooting happened at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of S. Langley.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was at the gathering in a home when a 39-year-old man pulled a handgun and fired a shot after an argument.

The woman was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities arrested the shooter, who hasn't been identified.

The investigation continues.