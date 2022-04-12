Man arrested after shooting at York County home
Apr. 11—A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at another man at an Eliot home on Sunday morning.
Christopher Barry, 60, of Eliot shot a man staying at a residence at 232 Old Road, officials said.
The victim was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for injuries and was later released.
Barry was charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime, and was taken to York County Jail, officials said. His bail was set to $2,000 Monday afternoon.