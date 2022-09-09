Man arrested after shootout in Wilkinsburg, over $30K worth of fentanyl seized from his home

A man was arrested following a shootout in Wilkinsburg, and authorities seized over $30,000 worth of fentanyl from his home.

According to a release, Wilkinsburg police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Burns Street on Tuesday for a report of two males exchanging gunfire in the road.

One of the males was firing a 5.7x28 style handgun.

Investigators said Bryant Jackson of Pittsburgh’s East Hills was identified as one of the males involved.

Jackson was found to be a convicted felon and restricted from possessing firearms. An arrest warrant was issued for him on Wednesday.

Officers located Jackson in the East Hills on Thursday. He was taken into custody and a search warrant was served on his home for the firearm.

During their search, officers found a 5.7x28 firearm and three additional firearms including an AR-style 5.56 mm rifle.

Investigators also discovered 11 ounces of raw fentanyl with a street value of $30,800, 125 stamp bags containing fentanyl with a street value of $1,250, one case of 600 empty glassine stamp bags, a small amount of marijuana, drug packaging materials and additional ammunition.

Bryant is in custody at the Allegheny County Jail with additional charges pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Carnegie Mellon professor under fire for tweets about Queen Elizabeth’s death Family angry after loved one dies & body not found for days in downtown shelter Man charged in 2021 East Pittsburgh homicide arrested by state police VIDEO: State senator emphasizes intent of new Pennsylvania license plate rule DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts