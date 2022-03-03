Man arrested after shot fired at West Nashville Walmart, police say

UPDATE: Davidson County court records show Nicquise Betts pleaded guilty to a felony charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. A judge sentenced him to two years or probation.

NASHVILLE — Nicquise Trevon Betts, 25, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a shot fired at a West Nashville Walmart last month, records show.

Police were searching for Betts after two men got into a brief argument that ended with one firing a shot on June 23 at the Walmart on Charlotte Pike, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. Nobody was hit by the bullet, but the shot sent people scattering in fear, police said.

Detectives tracked down Betts through a combination of surveillance footage, an anonymous tip and MNPD records, an arrest affidavit showed. Cell phone records also helped link him to the scene.

Betts faces a reckless endangerment charge, MNPD said. Court records show he is being held on a $7,500 bond at the Davidson County Detention Center and is set to appear before a judge on Aug. 6.

