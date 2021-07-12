Man arrested in shots-fired incident in Virginia

Jul. 12—A man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm in city limits after a shots-fired incident Saturday in Virginia.

The Virginia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue North at about 4:19 p.m., according to a news release from the department. Officers were informed by witnesses that an adult man had fled into a residence on the 500 block of 11th Street North. Officers, along with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the Gilbert and Eveleth police departments, set up a perimeter around the house.

The suspect eventually surrendered without incident and is being held at the St. Louis County Jail. No one was injured, police said. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and could result in subsequent charges.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.