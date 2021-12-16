Man arrested after shots fired near 2 Raleigh schools could face 10 years in prison

A Raleigh man accused of illegally possessing a handgun and ammunition despite an earlier felony conviction could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Mohamed Magi Abusnena, 24, was found guilty Tuesday of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, a federal offense, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release. He was previously convicted in Wake County of obstructing justice in 2018, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Police arrested Abusnena April 19, 2020, according to court records, after two officers sitting in their patrol cars outside Durant Road Elementary School in Northeast Raleigh heard a series of rapidly fired gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. and split up to canvass the area.

One of the officers, Joshua Keeny, was leaving the parking lot of nearby Abbotts Creek Elementary School five to 10 minutes later when he heard two more shots, court records state.

Keeny saw a car about 100 yards away make a rapid U-turn away from the school and head toward Durant Road. After a brief chase, the car stopped in the driveway of a house on Crofton Springs Drive, and Abusnena got out.

Keeny requested backup, and two more officers quickly arrived. They placed Abusnena under arrest, suspecting he had illegally fired a gun within city limits.

Searching Abusnena’s vehicle

The officers proceeded to “survey the area for danger,” which included shining their flashlights into and around Abusnena’s car.

Looking inside the vehicle, the officers saw multiple shell casings on the front and rear floorboards, according to court records. They knocked multiple times on the front door of the house, but no one answered.

Abusnena told Keeny the house belonged to his parents, that he lived with them, and that no one was at home, court records show.

The officers then called someone on the phone they referred to as “Sarge” and asked if they could conduct a warrant-less search of the car since it was parked on the driveway of where Abusnena said he lived.

Two more officers arrived at the house, including Capt. Kelly Treuheart, who authorized the officers to search the vehicle without a warrant since “you heard him and followed him here,” according to court records.

Still sitting in the back of Keeny’s patrol car, Abusnena told Keeny, “I don’t give y’all consent to search.”

Going ahead with their search, officers looked inside the passenger compartment, where they found a loaded firearm, ammunition, and several spent shell casings. They also searched the trunk, where they found other evidence including a box for a firearm and a notebook that had been written in.

Sgt. Jonathon Mason, who arrived at the house while officers were searching the vehicle, told Abusnena they had found a loaded gun, to which Abusnena responded “it’s not stolen and it’s not mine.”

Abusnena also told Mason he had a loaded magazine in his pocket, which was subsequently placed into evidence.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, the magazine and ammunition retrieved that night were both for a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol that was found.

Claims search was unconstitutional

In December 2020, months after he was charged, Abusnena asked a federal judge to suppress all of the evidence from his car, arguing that the warrant-less search had deprived him of his Fourth Amendment protections against “unreasonable searches and seizures.”

In March, Chief Judge Richard E. Myers II granted the request as it pertained to any evidence from the trunk, but denied it as it pertained to evidence from the passenger compartment, which included the loaded pistol, ammunition and spent shell casings.

Myers cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2009 ruling in Arizona vs. Gant, in which the court found a warrant-less search of a vehicle is not unconstitutional if police have lawfully arrested a recent occupant of the vehicle and it is “objectively reasonable” for them to believe evidence of the relevant offense might be specifically inside the passenger compartment.

Since the Supreme Court’s ruling did not extend to evidence found in a trunk, Myers allowed evidence taken from the trunk of Abusnena’s vehicle to be excluded from trial.

The case was investigated by the Raleigh Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force, officials said.

Abusnena’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 22, 2022.