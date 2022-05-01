Man arrested after shots fired at officers in Plain City

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call for a domestic assault involving a man and his girlfriend on the 300 block of Wesley Avenue, Plain City police said in a release.

Police arrested a man in Plain City on Saturday after they say he opened fire on law enforcement officers responding to a domestic violence case.

The call was transferred to the Union County Sheriff’s office, and then two Plain City police officers were dispatched to investigate, the release said.

When the Plain City officers arrived, shots were fired from the window in the direction of the officers, the release stated.

Law enforcement from several other agencies, including the Madison and Union County sheriffs’ offices, Marysville Division of Police and the Columbus Police helicopter unit, reported additional gunshots inside the house.

A male suspect appeared in the garage and began firing at police, according to the release.

Law enforcement officers fired several rounds and injured the suspect, police said. The suspect was transferred to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. The release said the suspect's condition is listed as stable.

The suspect has not yet been identified. No officers were injured during the incident.

Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations will handle the officer-involved shooting, police said. Plain City Police Department will handle the original domestic violence investigation.

Plain City is a village in both Madison and Union Counties.

