Man arrested after shots fired at St. Thomas Midtown

Nashville police arrested a 33-year-old man after finding him with a firearm inside Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Saturday morning.

Police arrived after receiving a report of shots fired and confronted the man in the stairwell, according to an affidavit. No one was injured.

The man, when confronted by police, was carrying a firearm and multiple magazines of ammunition, and there were bullet casings near him. A fire door suffered damage from the firearm, the affidavit said.

The man faces two felony charges, vandalism and assault/reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and two misdemeanor charges, trespassing and possessing a weapon where expressly prohibited.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office booked the man at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning. He remains in jail and his bond is set at $77,000.

