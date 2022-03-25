Man arrested after shots fired at W. Fulton buildings

Mar. 25—A Schoharie County man was arrested March 20, accused of shooting at a store and at the fire department in West Fulton.

Brian A. Goodrich, 53, of West Fulton is accused of shooting a firearm from his vehicle while on West Fulton Road during the night of March 19-20. The Sap Bush Hollow Farm store and cafe was struck and damaged, as was an above-ground pool on a second property across the road, 300 feet away. The West Fulton Firehouse, another 350 feet further east, was also hit, according to Troop G public information officer Kerra Burns. "Whether he was actively moving at the time the shots were fired is still under investigation," she said.

"No one was inside the firehouse at the time, and no one injured in during the incident," a state police media release said. The store was also empty.

Store owner Shannon Hayes said Thursday that she believes her business had been deliberately targeted by Goodrich as part of a campaign of intimidation. Three of the four freezers in the store were damaged by gunshots, she said, and the previous week, a rotted pig carcass was dropped outside the front door. Burns said that state police could not confirm these allegations during an open investigation. The business plans to reopen April 2.

State police charged Goodrich with three felonies and a misdemeanor — three counts of criminal mischief, and one count of possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device. He was arraigned in Fulton Town Court and released, and is due back in court April 6. A protective order was issued against Goodrich by the court in relation to the incident, and state police agreed to patrol regularly, Hayes said.

Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.