A man was arrested after shots were fired at a West Side apartment complex at 5525 N. Stanton St., according to an El Paso Police Department news release.

Records show the address provided by the police as The Pointe Apartments.

Officers from the Westside Regional Command Center at 5:51 p.m. Sunday responded to shots fired at the apartment complex and met with several residents who said they had heard multiple gunshots.

Pedro Ramos, 35, is accused of shooting firearms at a West El Paso apartment complex.

The officers located several spent casings of different calibers in the complex. During the investigation, another shot rang out, which alerted the officers to the suspect’s location. Officers arrested Pedro Ramos, 35, under arrest after he had walked out from the rear of an apartment.

A sweep of the apartment revealed several shots were fired within it, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Ramos was booked Monday into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities under a $50,000 bond. Jail records show he still was being held as of early Tuesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man arrested after shots fired at West El Paso apartment complex