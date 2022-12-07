Man arrested after showing a gun, demanding money at Jackson Circle K

JACKSON TWP. ‒ A 32-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after police said he robbed a Circle K gas station.

Officers were called to the station at 5127 Fulton Drive NW around 4:45 a.m. The victim told police a man entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money.

Police did not indicate if any money was taken from the store.

Shortly after the incident, the suspect was found in the 4800 block of South Boulevard NW. A firearm believed to be used in the armed robbery also was found, police said.

The man was arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail on charges of felony aggravated robbery, felony having weapons under disability and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Officers were assisted by Jackson Township Detective Bureau, K-9 Ruger, K-9 Officer Rice, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Man nabbed for holding up Jackson Township Circle K at gunpoint