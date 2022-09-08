Two NYPD officers assaulted, one of them slashed, in Bronx and Manhattan

Two NYPD officers were assaulted in separate incidents in the Bronx and Manhattan over the past week, cops said Wednesday.

In one incident, a man slashed an officer responding to a call at his Harlem public housing apartment on Tuesday morning.

Police came to Kevin Joseph’s unit in NYCHA’s King Towers on W. 115th St. near Fifth Ave. in Harlem around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to calls about an emotionally disturbed person, cops said.

Cops arrived to the fourth-floor apartment and found Joseph, 32, acting erratically and in a “violent manner,” police said.

When cops attempted to arrest him, a struggle ensued and Joseph allegedly picked up a kitchen knife.

He swung the blade and slashed a 30-year-old officer on the wrist, puncturing her thumb, cops said.

Police recovered the knife and charged Joseph with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The officer was treated at a local hospital in stable condition.

The other incident began when an officer was engaging with a person at E. 187th St. and Crotona Ave. in the Bronx around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, police said.

While he was distracted, another individual ran up to the cop and pushed him to the ground, then threatened to further hurt him.

The attacker took off on foot and is still being sought.

The officer was treated on the scene for cuts and scrapes to his arms and hands.