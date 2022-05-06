Man arrested in slaying of family members in Kinston on Thursday

Two people were killed and a family member charged with murder in Kinston on Thursday

A Kinston man was arrested late Thursday in Goldsboro in the slayings of two members of his family, according to the Kinston Police Department.

Lawrence Cox Jr., 34, is charged with murder in the deaths of Ruby Cox, 78, and Johnny Rouse, 57. The relationship between the three was not released.

According to Kinston police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Highland Avenue at 1:33 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Ruby Cox and Rouse dead.

Police said tips led investigators to identify Lawrence Cox as the suspect. According to public records, Ruby and Lawrence Cox lived at the same address in the 600 block of East Highland Avenue which the elder Cox owns.

KPD Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer said it was not immediately known what may have led to the shooting.

Lawrence Cox was arrested in Goldsboro about 9:30 p.m. by members of the Goldsboro Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and the Kinston Police Department.

He was being held without bail in the Lenoir County jail Friday morning.

