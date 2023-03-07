Man arrested in SLO after being spotted on street with loaded ‘ghost’ gun, police say
San Luis Obispo Police Department officers arrested a man on Thursday for carrying a loaded, concealed handgun in public, police announced via Twitter.
A witness spotted four men who were “passing a handgun back and forth between them” while walking around the area of Aster Avenue and Junipero Way, police said. The witness then called the police.
Officers “discovered a semiautomatic handgun concealed in the waistband of one person’s pants,” loaded with 21 rounds of 40 mm ammunition, police said.
The gun didn’t have a serial number, so it’s considered a “ghost” gun, according to police.
The man was arrested on the felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm.
