Man arrested in SLO after being spotted on street with loaded ‘ghost’ gun, police say

San Luis Obipo Police Department
Stephanie Zappelli
·1 min read

San Luis Obispo Police Department officers arrested a man on Thursday for carrying a loaded, concealed handgun in public, police announced via Twitter.

A witness spotted four men who were “passing a handgun back and forth between them” while walking around the area of Aster Avenue and Junipero Way, police said. The witness then called the police.

Officers “discovered a semiautomatic handgun concealed in the waistband of one person’s pants,” loaded with 21 rounds of 40 mm ammunition, police said.

The gun didn’t have a serial number, so it’s considered a “ghost” gun, according to police.

The man was arrested on the felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

