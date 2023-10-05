Man arrested after SLO police say he left car on train tracks and ‘ghost gun’ at a store

Police arrested an Irvine man in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon on suspicion of threatening a police officer and carrying a “ghost gun,” police said.

At 1:17 on Monday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to reports of a reckless driver at the railroad tracks near the intersection of Monterey and Palm streets.

“When officers arrived, they found a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks, but the driver was not there,” police said in a news release.

Police later found the suspect, Irvine resident Michael Anthony Grosso, on Higuera Street, police said.

“Grosso was arrested for providing false identification, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and criminal threats against an officer,” the news release said.

On Tuesday, a business located on Higuera Street called the Police Department at 1:30 p.m. to report that Grosso, 43, had left his backpack in the store on Monday before he was arrested.

Police found a gun without a serial number in the backpack.

“Further investigation led officers to evidence showing that Grosso had this handgun on him the previous day,” the news release said. “Grosso has prior convictions for violent felonies and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

Grosso was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu if $100,000 bail on suspicion of making criminal threats, carrying a concealed firearm as a convicted felon, possession of an assault weapon, providing false identification and being under the influence of a controlled substance.