Man arrested after smoking joint 'laced with something' and blocking traffic in Pontiac

George Hunter, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 8—PONTIAC — A 34-year-old Auburn Hills man was in jail after he told deputies he drank alcohol and smoked a marijuana joint that was "laced with something," causing him to sit behind the wheel of his car in a stupor, blocking traffic in a busy intersection Saturday, sheriff's officials said.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to North Martin Luther King Boulevard and M-59 in Pontiac at about 7:30 Saturday after getting a report that a vehicle was "stopped in traffic and blocking the roadway," according to a news release Sunday from the Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, the vehicle was observed to (be) running and stopped, partially blocking two lanes of traffic," the release said. " A passenger in the vehicle exited and immediately advised the deputies that the driver was overdosing."

The deputies called for an EMS and administered two doses of Narcan "which had no effect," the release said. Emergency medical technicians arrived and took the man to McLaren Oakland Hospital.

The man eventually regained consciousness, the release said.

"While at the hospital the driver admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana, which he thinks may have been laced with something," the release said. "The driver was arrested at the hospital for operating under the influence of drugs and consented to a blood draw."

Once he was medically cleared, the man was taken to the Oakland County Jail. His blood sample was forwarded to the toxicology laboratory.

"Charges are pending," the release said.

