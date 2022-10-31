Man arrested for smuggling contraband in DeKalb County Jail with a fishing line, deputies say
The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office served up a Halloween “trick” in the form of an arrest after inmates tried to “treat” themselves to some illegal contraband this past weekend.
On Sunday, deputies say David Askew, 59, of College Park, allegedly sent contraband up the walls of the jail into an inmate’s cell using a fishing line and a plastic bag.
“This was a sizable drop,” said Chief Deputy Randy Akies. “And one with quite a bit of variety.”
Authorities seized the following items:
A large black plastic bag containing 14 cellphones
Five cellphone batteries
Zip-close bag containing a green leafy substance
Zip-close bag containing a red tobacco substance
Seven cigarette tobacco packs
Two sewing kits
11 cellphone wall chargers
Eight USB cords
Two boxes of razor blades
Six tubes of super glue
Four packs of cigarette papers
A small plastic bag of crystal rock-like substance
Seven multicolored socks
Two cellphone cases
One pair of girl’s panties
Two belly rings
A cellphone safety pin
Askew is facing charges of crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicant drugs without consent and criminal trespass-unlawful purposes.
He was arrested at the jail and is currently behind bars and held without bond.
