Man arrested for smuggling contraband in DeKalb County Jail with a fishing line, deputies say

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office served up a Halloween “trick” in the form of an arrest after inmates tried to “treat” themselves to some illegal contraband this past weekend.

On Sunday, deputies say David Askew, 59, of College Park, allegedly sent contraband up the walls of the jail into an inmate’s cell using a fishing line and a plastic bag.

“This was a sizable drop,” said Chief Deputy Randy Akies. “And one with quite a bit of variety.”

Authorities seized the following items:

A large black plastic bag containing 14 cellphones

Five cellphone batteries

Zip-close bag containing a green leafy substance

Zip-close bag containing a red tobacco substance

Seven cigarette tobacco packs

Two sewing kits

11 cellphone wall chargers

Eight USB cords

Two boxes of razor blades

Six tubes of super glue

Four packs of cigarette papers

A small plastic bag of crystal rock-like substance

Seven multicolored socks

Two cellphone cases

One pair of girl’s panties

Two belly rings

A cellphone safety pin

Askew is facing charges of crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicant drugs without consent and criminal trespass-unlawful purposes.

He was arrested at the jail and is currently behind bars and held without bond.

