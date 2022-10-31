Man arrested for smuggling contraband in DeKalb County Jail with a fishing line, deputies say

WSBTV.com News Staff
The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office served up a Halloween “trick” in the form of an arrest after inmates tried to “treat” themselves to some illegal contraband this past weekend.

On Sunday, deputies say David Askew, 59, of College Park, allegedly sent contraband up the walls of the jail into an inmate’s cell using a fishing line and a plastic bag.

“This was a sizable drop,” said Chief Deputy Randy Akies. “And one with quite a bit of variety.”

Authorities seized the following items:

  • A large black plastic bag containing 14 cellphones

  • Five cellphone batteries

  • Zip-close bag containing a green leafy substance

  • Zip-close bag containing a red tobacco substance

  • Seven cigarette tobacco packs

  • Two sewing kits

  • 11 cellphone wall chargers

  • Eight USB cords

  • Two boxes of razor blades

  • Six tubes of super glue

  • Four packs of cigarette papers

  • A small plastic bag of crystal rock-like substance

  • Seven multicolored socks

  • Two cellphone cases

  • One pair of girl’s panties

  • Two belly rings

  • A cellphone safety pin

Askew is facing charges of crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicant drugs without consent and criminal trespass-unlawful purposes.

He was arrested at the jail and is currently behind bars and held without bond.

