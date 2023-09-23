Man arrested after social media threat

ZANESVILLE — The Zanesville Police Department have charged one person after perceived social media threats made on Thursday.

Conrad Dilley III, age 29 of Zanesville, was charged with one count of inducing panic (felony of second degree) and two counts of inducing panic (misdemeanor of the first degree), according to the Zanesville Police Department.

He remains at the Zanesville City Jail and has a $150,000.00 C/P/S bond. He will be arraigned Monday in Zanesville Municipal Court.

