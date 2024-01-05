Man arrested on solicitation charge

Jan. 4—A 46-year-old man was arrested last week after authorities said he sent obscene pictures to an undercover DPS special agent believing him to be a 14-year-old girl.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, the agent began messaging with an unknown man named "Nate" on Dec. 4 on an anonymous app that helps people mask their true identity while making friends.

During the course of the conversation, the agent said he was a 14-year-old girl and Nate said it was his 46th birthday and the conversation turned sexual, the report stated. At one point, Nate also sent the "girl" three pictures of his penis, the report stated.

Three days later, Nate sent a normal picture of himself and agents were able to identify him as Nathan Bernier by comparing it to his driver's license and social media accounts, the report stated.

During the conversation the topic again turned to sex and Bernier said he would find a hotel with a pool where they could meet and he described the sexual activities he hoped to perform, the report stated.

Bernier was arrested on suspicion of online solicitation of a minor on Dec. 30 and released from the Ector County jail the same day after posting $50,000 in surety bonds.