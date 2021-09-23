Man arrested for solicitation of minor

Sep. 23—A Rochester man was arrested after witnesses saw him grab and solicit sex from an 11-year-old girl.

The victim was walking along a pedestrian bridge that crosses a portion of Silver Lake as part of the bike path near Seventh Street East about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man sitting on a bench waved to her to come near him, said Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The girl approached the man and he grabbed her hand, pulling her down on the bench, and said several sexually explicit things to her.

A witness who saw the events said the man put his hand on the girl's leg and kept making sexual suggestions.

The girl and the man both got up off the bench, but he continued to hold onto her arm before witnesses approached and he ran off on foot, Moilanen said. The witnesses pursued him on foot and someone called law enforcement. Eventually, police found the man near the Taco Bell on North Broadway where he was taken into custody.

While the suspect did not try removing the girl's clothes during the incident, he did make a series of sexual suggestions. The girl, Moilanen said, was scared and shaken up by the incident.

Officers arrested Danio Dorres, 31, of Rochester, on a count of felony solicitation of a juvenile and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct offensive conduct. Dorres also had a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation in Mower County.