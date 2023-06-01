Man arrested in south Fort Worth after more than 5-hour standoff with SWAT, police say

A man was arrested early Thursday in south Fort Worth after a standoff with SWAT and other law enforcement officials that lasted for nearly five-and-a-half hours, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of South Creek Drive around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday regarding a domestic incident, according to police. A woman called 911 after discovering a former boyfriend had entered her house without permission and wasn’t allowing her inside.

The victim told police she and the suspect were no longer in a relationship and she’d had to relocate because of the suspect’s violence.

The officers called for additional police backup and the SWAT unit after the suspect didn’t respond to multiple commands to exit the residence, police said.

SWAT team members breached one of the doors around 2:15 a.m. and the suspect finally exited the residence around 2:40 a.m. The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Eric Ennis in police records, was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Ennis was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail shortly before 4 a.m. and faces one charge of stalking, according to police records.

The Family Violence Unit will investigate this incident, officials said.

