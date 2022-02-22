Man arrested in Southern Indiana in connection with Carmel homicide

A man was taken into custody in Southern Indiana in connection with the homicide of a man and serious injury to a woman in a Carmel neighborhood Monday night.

Officers were called after 6 p.m. to the 3500 block of Rolling Springs Drive in the Woodland Springs neighborhood and found the man deceased. The woman was taken to a hospital, Sgt. DJ Schoeff said. The severity of her injuries were not known Tuesday morning.

Police did not say how the man was killed or how the woman was injured.

Officials have not publicly identified anyone involved in the case.

Schoeff said the suspected person behind the killing is related to the man and woman but did not say how. The person was taken into custody in Southern Indiana, he said.

This story will be updated.

