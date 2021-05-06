Man arrested in stabbing attack on 2 Asian women in San Francisco

Phil Helsel
·1 min read

A San Francisco man has been booked on attempted murder charges after two women were stabbed Tuesday in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The victims, Asian women 84 and 63 years old, were stabbed near Fourth and Stockton streets, and remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, San Francisco police said Wednesday.

Investigators are working to determine if the attack, which happened just before 5 p.m., was racially motivated, police said.

"We don't have any evidence that there was any provocation or warning prior to the attack," Officer Robert Rueca said.

Patrick Thompson, 54, of San Francisco, was arrested Tuesday evening and has been booked on two counts each of attempted murder and elder abuse, police said. Jail records show he was being held Wednesday night.

It was not clear Wednesday night if he had an attorney.

Matt Haney, a district supervisor on the city's board of supervisors, on Tuesday called the stabbing a "disgusting and horrific attack."

Tuesday's stabbings occurred amid an increase in hate crimes and attacks on people of Asian descent that has left some communities on edge, including in San Francisco.

San Francisco police in March said they would increase patrols in predominantly Asian neighborhoods, following what it called "an alarming spike in brazen anti-Asian violence in recent weeks."

Recommended Stories

  • More than 200 NGOs call for UN arms embargo on Myanmar

    More than 200 global organizations urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to impose an arms embargo on Myanmar, saying the time for statements has passed and immediate action is needed to help protect peaceful protesters against military rule and other opponents of the junta. “Imposing a global arms embargo on Myanmar is the minimum necessary step the Security Council should take in response to the military’s escalating violence.” The organizations urged the United Kingdom, the Security Council nation in charge of drafting resolutions on Myanmar, “to begin negotiations on a resolution authorizing an arms embargo as soon as possible.”

  • 'We are desperate to go travelling again'

    "Digital nomads" aim to get back to mobile working after Covid, with many countries wooing them.

  • Peloton recalls treadmills after child's death

    Home fitness equipment firm recalls Tread and Tread+ machines after six-year-old child pulled under treadmill.

  • Pizzeria owner accused of using Covid relief on alpaca farm, cryptocurrency radio show

    Dana L. McIntyre, 57, was charged in a criminal complaint with one count each of wire fraud and money laundering.

  • Meet a truck driver who took leave from work, sold car to stop anti-Asian hate

    “I never thought I would have to step up and become this person I am today," said a local leader of Asians With Attitudes, a Chinatown patrol group.

  • Foton breaches 10-M mark in global sales

    Chinese automotive marque Foton has reached a 10 million-unit global sales milestone and its Philippine partner has expressed excitement over the achievement. In a statement, Foton Motor Philippines, Inc. (FMPI) President Rommel Sytin showed his pride in being a member of the Chinese automaker’s network, which is one of the biggest names in the commercial vehicle segment in Asia. “Providing mobility solutions with our Foton units for more than a decade, we’re confident in offering our vehicles’ world-class technology and wide breadth of capabilities that suit an even broader range of transportation needs for companies, businesses, government units, or families. We are proud to have become one of the trusted commercial vehicle partners in the country,” Sytin was quoted as saying. In the Philippines, Foton offers an array of models to power up businesses from full-scale corporations, local government units, down to small businesses and even individual customers. Its modernized version of the Philippines “King of the Road” public utility vehicle, the F-Jeepney, is powered by a 3.8L ISF Cummins engine that has the capability to provide a peak output of 154hp and maximum torque of 500Nm. Aimed to support the small to medium enterprises, the Foton Harabas TM300 has a 2.2L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine powering it. Enough to carry load as heavy as 1.1 tons, the powertrain is able to churn out a maximum of 87hp and 220Nm of pulling power. Meanwhile, the Foton Tornado helped FMPI secure the top three spot among best-selling automotive brands in the light-duty truck category for consecutive years and “vastly contributed to laying the pillars of mobility in the country” as the local distributor claimed. Those who want to know more about Foton’s offerings and packages may call Foton dealership near them or their sales and service hotline at 0999-999-9998. Photos from Foton Motor Philippines Inc. Also read: Foton PH meets modern transportation needs of Laguna-based transport coop Ready for duty: Foton presents the Harabas TM300 line Power of 3: Foton PH bolsters digital presence on various platforms

  • EXPLAINER: No evidence '3/5 compromise' aimed to end slavery

    It's a claim that has surfaced and been debunked before, but Republican lawmakers in recent days have given it new voice: the notion that the clause in the Constitution counting slaves as three-fifths of a person actually was a step toward ending slavery. The most recent example came from Tennessee state Rep. Justin Lafferty as part of a debate over whether educators should be restricted in how they teach about systemic racism in American history.

  • Trains carrying oxygen are racing to save patients in India

    “Watching someone gasping and not being able to deliver oxygen is something that will stay with every health care worker for the rest of their lives.”

  • Kawhi Leonard with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/04/2021

  • Dow ends at record high, Nasdaq falls as tech slides

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high on Wednesday, driven higher by energy and other economically sensitive sectors, while the Nasdaq closed in red as megacap growth stocks slipped. Strong gains by Goldman Sachs, Caterpillar and Chevron sent Dow to the record. Strong economic data and earnings pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record high last week, but markets have wobbled amid concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S. interest rates.

  • Lions, Steelers positioned to gain third-round compensatory picks in 2022 draft

    The Lions and Steelers can expect to get third-round compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Although the NFL won’t officially announce compensatory picks until March of 2022, Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com has early projections that have proven to be accurate in the past, and Korte projects that there will only be two third-round compensatory [more]

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy 'changed his story' on the Capitol riot

    In a scathing op-ed published Wednesday, Rep. Liz Cheney described how continued GOP support for Trump is "immensely harmful."

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 i's,' therapists say. Here's what they are, and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can impact a couple over the course of their marriage, therapist Tess Brigham said.

  • Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    The United States will advocate for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent protections in discussions with the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday. The Biden administration "believes strongly in intellectual property protections," Tai said in a statement, but the White House will back the waiver given the "extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic." The administration has faced pressure to support the measure, which is aimed at increasing vaccinations around the world — especially in countries experiencing a surge in infections, like India — without having to rely solely on exports. These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021 Proponents were pleased with the news, but shortly after Tai's announcement, stocks of pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer, plummeted. I seems the Biden administration has decided to throw its weight behind a patent waiver on Covid vaccines. This is what it's doing to the vaccine makers' share prices. pic.twitter.com/zwh4Aekmvj — Kiran Stacey (@kiranstacey) May 5, 2021 It remains unclear if the protections will actually be waived since all 164 members of the WTO will need to agree on the matter, but backing from the U.S. should certainly move the needle. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basketThe DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike Lindell

  • Biden on GOP move to oust Liz Cheney: 'I don’t understand the Republicans'

    President Biden said Wednesday that he didn't understand Republican efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • Blinken heads to Ukraine in show of support after Russia troop standoff

    U.S. President Joe Biden's top diplomat visits Kyiv on Thursday in a show of support after Russia massed troops near Ukraine's eastern border in a weeks-long standoff that sent alarm bells ringing in Western capitals. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, mixing solidarity with calls for Ukraine to stick to a path of reforms and fighting corruption, days after a reformist energy official was sacked. Biden pledged "unwavering support" to Zelenskiy in April as Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for clashes in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region and Russia deployed troops and weapons to the border.

  • The 7 most anticipated new movie releases in May, from Netflix's 'Army of the Dead' to 'A Quiet Place Part II'

    Netflix will release Zack Snyder's zombie action movie "Army of the Dead" this month, and Paramount will finally debut its "A Quiet Place" sequel.

  • Staunch anti-India Kashmir politician dies in police custody

    A prominent politician in Kashmir who challenged India’s rule over the disputed region for decades died Wednesday while in police custody. Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai was admitted to a government hospital with multiple ailments on Tuesday from a jail in the southern Jammu region, officials and his family said. Sehrai’s son, Mujahid Sehrai, said authorities and doctors told him that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 and that his oxygen levels had dropped early Wednesday.

  • The Queen comes to Meghan’s assistance in legal battle against Mail on Sunday

    The Queen came to the Duchess of Sussex’s aid in her legal battle against the Mail on Sunday on Wednesday by dismissing claims that she owned the copyright to a letter Meghan wrote to her father. Her Majesty’s lawyers intervened in the High Court case as the two sides locked horns over one of the final bones of contention. The Duchess’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, also “emphatically” denied having any copyright claim to the letter, landing a final blow to the newspaper’s case. Their interventions on Wednesday paved the way for Lord Justice Warby to award a summary judgment on the outstanding copyright claim and with it, further costs. The Duchess successfully sued Associated for breach of privacy and copyright relating to the publication of five articles featuring extracts of the letter in February 2019. In February, she won a summary judgment, a legal step negating the need for witness evidence, in relation to the privacy claim and the bulk of the copyright claim. One of the final issues on which both sides disagreed was whether the Duchess was the sole owner of the copyright of the letter, having admitted that she sought guidance from others, including Mr Knauf and her husband, Prince Harry. Associated suggested that the Duchess sought professional advice because she knew the letter would be made public and that it was intended for use as part of a media strategy to enhance her image. As a co-author, Mr Knauf’s role at Kensington Palace might have rendered the letter Crown copyright. However, the court heard that Mr Knauf had confirmed in writing, via his solicitors, that despite making a “very minor suggestion” that Meghan include a reference to her father’s ill health, he did not co-write the letter. As such, he said he had no wish to become a party to ongoing legal proceedings.

  • Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

    Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkok's biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capital's central business district. Thailand recorded 2,112 new cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday. More than half of the 74,900 cases reported by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, or 46,037, have been confirmed since April 1.