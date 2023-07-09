Man arrested after stabbing attacks at hotel housing refugees and nearby garage

A forensics photographer at the scene of the stabbings in Long Ditton, near Surbiton - James Manning/PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed, one at a four-star Surrey hotel housing refugees and another at a neighbouring garage, on Sunday.

Surrey Police said one attack took place at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Portsmouth Road, Long Ditton, near Surbiton, and a second victim was stabbed at a BMW dealership next door at around 1.45pm.

Both victims, believed to be men, were taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known. A witness described seeing a man leaving the hotel with bandages around his head and bicep.

The alleged attacker, said to be wearing a shirt and blazer, was seen being led away by officers in handcuffs.

It is understood the hotel has been used to house refugees from Afghanistan since 2020.

A local source said the Government “was speaking with a number of local authorities and ended up speaking with Surrey and Elmbridge [councils], and that became the situation looking to help the community who arrived [from Afghanistan]. The hotel became used”.

Road ‘jam packed’ with police vehicles

One resident claimed the alleged attacker had gone “on a mad one inside the hotel”, telling the Evening Standard: “It’s usually pretty peaceful around there, but there is now a big police presence. It’s a hotel full of Afghan refugees.”

Guests were allowed to return into the hotel in the evening. A police cordon remained in place as of Sunday evening.

Mark Knight, 41, who lives in the area, said: “I saw someone in handcuffs coming out [of the Crowne Plaza]. There was another guy that came out with a bandage around his head and his bicep. They put him in an ambulance.”

Mr Knight said the man he saw in handcuffs was wearing a shirt and a blazer.

He said he first noticed that there was “drama” at the hotel around 1pm, and saw the road “jam packed” with police vehicles.

A police cordon was in place along Portsmouth Road, blocking vehicles and pedestrians from accessing the entrance of a BMW garage and the Crowne Plaza.

Surrey Police said the attack was an isolated incident. A spokesman added: “An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the incident and remains ongoing. The man who was arrested is currently in custody.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “We take the welfare and safety of those in our care incredibly seriously. We are aware of an incident in Surrey at a hotel housing Afghan refugees.

“We are working closely with Surrey Police and partners on the ground to support the investigation and those affected.”

