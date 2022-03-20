Man arrested for stabbing his brother to death at Midlands home, SC police say

An argument between brothers ended with one dead and the other in jail, the Irmo Police Department said Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday night at a home in the 300 block of Wharfsdale Road in the New Friarsgate subdivision, police said in a news release. That’s about a mile from the intersection of St. Andrews Road and Lake Murray Boulevard.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing, according to the release.

When they arrived, officers found a man’s body near the front door of the residence with a wound to his chest, police said.

The man was arguing with his brother, Robert Wier, inside the home, according to the release.

The argument ended when the 40-year-old Wier stabbed his brother in the chest with a butcher knife, police said.

Wier was charged with manslaughter and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

He’s awaiting a bond hearing and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word what the brothers were arguing about. Information if one, or both, of the brothers lived at the home was not available.

Following a bond hearing, Wier is scheduled to appear in court again on May 5, Lexington County court records show.