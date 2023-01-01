Man arrested in stabbing death of 8-year-old grandson, Richland police say

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A man was arrested Sunday in the stabbing death of his 8-year-old grandson, police said.

The Richland Hills police and fire departments were dispatched to a residence in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive in Richland Hills on a reported stabbing of a juvenile.

When officers arrived, they found a dead 8-year-old boy. Phillip Hughes, 62, the juvenile’s grandfather, was found near the residence and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Hughes is being held at the Joint Detention Center at the North Richland Hills Police Department, charged with capital murder and waiting arraignment, police said.

“The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by this senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved,” RHP said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives believe no other suspects are involved.