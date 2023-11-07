Man arrested in stabbing death at Beacon Heights Apartments

Police

SOUTH BEND — Police have arrested and charged a South Bend man with murder after 39-year-old Martinez Lambert was stabbed to death Saturday in the Beacon Heights Apartment complex.

The county prosecutor’s office filed the formal charge of murder against Joseph Williams, 39. He’s being held in the St. Joseph County Jail.

In an affidavit filed in court, a police detective said that officers found Williams on Westmore Street, just east of Bendix Drive, as he matched the description of witnesses. The witnesses told police there was apparently an argument between the two men.

Williams, who denied having been at Beacon Heights, initially told police, “I was defending myself. … I thought the guy was going to kill me while at the library. … He had a gun and I ran away.” But the detective noted that the library is closed on Saturdays.

It was the second homicide at the complex, in the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail, in a week. On the prior Friday morning, a woman named Khalyiah Bell, 26, was found dead from a gunshot. Juwan Dockery, 22, was arrested and charged in the case.

