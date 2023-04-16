Man arrested in stabbing death of Gainesville woman found in apartment

Apr. 16—A Gainesville man was arrested Saturday and charged with fatally stabbing a woman.

While responding to a welfare check at Spring Valley Apartments Saturday, Gainesville police found the body of Casey Lynn Mae Allen, 32, of Gainesville, dead of apparent stab wounds.

Police later arrested Christopher Dean Snow, 31, of Gainesville, in Gwinnett County where he'd been involved in a wreck on I-85.

Snow was charged with felony murder and remains hospitalized at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Casey and her children," Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said. "Sadly, multiple families have been impacted by this horrific event. As an agency, we will continue to support the families, even long after the investigation is complete."