Man arrested for stabbing death on May Street in Fremont

FREMONT – A man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a male victim found on the 300 block of May Street in Fremont on Saturday.

Fremont Police officers responded to a request for help with an unresponsive person Saturday at about 4:39 p.m. The male victim was deceased when police arrived, according to a news release from the Fremont Police Department.

At about 6:15 p.m. Judd G. Campbell, 31, was detained and taken into custody for homicide, according to the release. He was transported to the Sandusky County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Fremont Municipal Court on Monday.

On request of the Fremont Police Department, officers are being assisted by the Sandusky County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation with collection and processing of evidence.

rlapointe@gannett.com

419-332-2674

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont man found stabbed to death Saturday; arrest made