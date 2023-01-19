Man arrested in stabbing death of mother of two

Ashley Scoggins took out a domestic violence protective order in December 2022. A month later, police say, her ex-boyfriend stabbed her to death after following her into a convenience store.

A man accused of stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend inside a Kings Mountain convenience store earlier this week was apprehended during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, less than five miles from where the crime occurred, according to police.

Timothy Prescott Parson, 37, of Gastonia, was placed under arrest around 2:30 p.m. and transported to the Kings Mountain Police Department, according to a press release.

The release states that the Kings Mountain Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle of interest in the area of 400 Dixon School Road and I-85. The car, a 2003 BMW 325I with a South Carolina license plate, was occupied by one white male and one white female. The driver was identified as Parson. The passenger was identified as 42-year-old Tracy Marie Hartis. She was placed under arrest for obstruction of justice and transported to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

Parson is accused of stabbing Ashley Scoggins, a mother of two, inside the Silver Express on East King Street Tuesday evening.

Before the incident occurred, Scoggins had expressed the fear that Parson would kill her and said he had threatened to do so more than once.

In a court filing asking for a domestic violence protective order, Scoggins detailed incidents in 2021 and 2022 in which Parson grabbed her by the hair, said he was going to kill her, and in another instance, hit her with his car.

Police now say that shortly before 7:45 p.m., Parson followed Scoggins into a Silver Express Convenience Store on East Kings Street in Kings Mountain. Inside, according to police, he stabbed her. She was taken to Atrium Health Kings Mountain, where she died a short time later.

Scoggins' grandmother, Nancy Costner, said that Scoggins was devoted to her two children, 3-year-old Willow and 11-year-old Bentley.

Scoggins left Parson in June of 2021 because she wanted to protect her children, Costner said. In November of that year, Scoggins also asked for a domestic violence protective order.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother of two