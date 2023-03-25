Man arrested in stabbing death of woman found in St. Petersburg alley

St. Petersburg police have arrested a man who they say stabbed a woman to death in an alley last week.

Detectives arrested Tommy Stephens, 52, on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of Jona Waller, 34, on March 17.

In a news release issued Friday evening, police said Stephens met Waller in the alley south of 255 37th Street N, where he fatally stabbed her. Waller’s body was found that afternoon.

Police did not release details about what led them to develop Stephens as a suspect in Waller’s death.

He was being held at the Pinellas County jail on Friday evening. Bail information was not yet available.