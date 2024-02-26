Man dies in overnight stabbing in Kansas City, Kansas. Another man arrested

One man is dead and another man was arrested after a stabbing overnight in Kansas City, Kansas, a police spokesperson said.

Officers responded to a disturbance shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of North 57th Street in the Bethel Welborn neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, said Officer Jovanna Cheatum with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Arriving officers found a man with apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheatum said.

Police, with the help of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, took a suspect into custody without incident shortly after the stabbing, Cheatum said.

The killing is the third homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There were four homicides reported in the city by this time last year.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s major case unit is investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.