Man arrested in stabbing incident at New Britain bus station

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man with a pocket knife at a bus station in New Britain on Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police.

State police from Troop H were called by the New Britain Police Department just after 2:15 p.m. for a reported assault at the downtown New Britain CT Fastrak Station. Prior to the arrival of state police, New Britain police located the people involved, including the alleged suspect, Joseph Falcon, 23, of Hartford.

Responding officers did a safety pat down on Falcon and found a pocket knife and over 190 bags of suspected fentanyl, which were seized as evidence, according to the state police.

State troopers conducted an investigation and spoke with the victim and Falcon. The victim explained that he and a group of people were at the Fastrak station when Falcon, who he did not know, approached the group and joined the conversation.

Falcon was making the victim uncomfortable and the victim asked him to leave the group several times. Falcon then allegedly became “verbally aggressive” and made threats toward the victim, which made the victim fear for his and the group’s safety, state police said.

Falcon allegedly then displayed a knife and charged at the victim several times and stabbed him in the back, state police said.

Falcon and a victim were transported to New Britain General Hospital for minor injuries, state police said.

Falcon was transported to Troop H after receiving medical treatment. He was charged with second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree breach of the peace.

He was held in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond and was transferred to Hartford Correctional Center. He was scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday.