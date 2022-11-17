Man arrested for stabbing, killing man in West Mifflin

A man has been arrested for stabbing and killing a man Tuesday in West Mifflin.

Robert Anger, 19, of Homestead, is facing charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and burglary in connection to the death of 65-year-old Marcel Thompson, who was found outside a building around 4:30 p.m. on Midway Drive with multiple stab wounds.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Anger later that day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

