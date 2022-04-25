Man arrested in stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar brawl

A man is under arrest and charged with stabbing a person during a brawl at Kings Island Camp Cedar over the weekend, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Tudor Lazar, 39, was taken into custody shortly after deputies responded to the camp off Kings Island Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was arrested there, jail records show.

Lazar was booked into the Warren County Jail at 12:17 a.m. Sunday and is currently held in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.

He is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Monday in Mason Municipal Court for a video arraignment from the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

This was the only arrest made, and the person stabbed is expected to recover, they confirmed Monday.

Radio traffic indicates a male was “covered in blood with a wound into his neck.”

Others were hurt, mostly bumps and bruises, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation. Sheriff’s officials have not said yet what they think sparked the dispute and stabbing.

Kings Island Camp Cedar is an outdoor resort in Deerfield Township, one mile down the road from Kings Island amusement park off Interstate 71.

It opened in July 2021 after construction delays caused officials to push back the opening date.

“We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. All inquiries should be directed to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department,” Camp Cedar said in a statement Sunday.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

