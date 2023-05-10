Man arrested after stabbing, police search in Hempfield Township led to high school lockdown

A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed a woman in his home twice before running off, leading to a search that put a local school into a brief perimeter lockdown Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, a woman flagged down drivers at the intersection of Route 136 and Edna Road just before 5 a.m.

She needed help after being stabbed in the right thigh and left ankle.

Two people driving along Route 136 pulled over and helped her, and a trail of blood led police right to the home next door. There, police say they found blood in the living room, and an eight-inch kitchen knife covered in blood.

When police were called, the woman claimed the man she was staying with, 21-year-old Dashon Miller, was “acting out” and said he was going to kill everyone inside the home.

After being stabbed, state police say the woman ran toward a nearby intersection.

Two drivers stopped to help. One of them helped get her into his truck. At that point, police say Miller, who was wearing a tie-dye shirt covered in blood, jumped onto his truck.

The man shouted for him to leave, and he ran off.

Hempfield Area High School was put on a perimeter lockdown while Pennsylvania State Police searched for Miller.

Miller now faces aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats charges. He’s being held in the Westmoreland County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for May 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

