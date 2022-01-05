Man arrested for stabbing in South Park

Jan. 5—MORGANTOWN — Ryan Anthony Mcleod, 40, of Morgantown, was taken into custody by officers from the Morgantown Police Department after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck at his residence in the South Park area of Morgantown.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 8 p.m. Monday, dispatch received a call regarding a stabbing at 204 Kingwood St. The caller said they were a neighbor and the female victim was currently on the front porch of their Cobun Avenue home.

The caller also said there was a male at the Kingwood Street home who stabbed the female and might be trying to harm himself.

When officers arrived at the Cobun Avenue residence they saw a woman bleeding from the neck, the complaint said. The residents told officers that the male suspect headed down Kingwood Street toward downtown Morgantown.

The complaint stated that around this time dispatch received a call from the area of High Street and Walnut Street about a "male covered in blood currently on High Street that was hitting the caller's vehicle."

Patrolman Nuzum and Officer Patterson responded and were able to detain the man. Nuzum said the man had a small laceration to his hand.

Lieutenant Ammons, Private France and Patrolman Brun responded to the Kingwood Street scene and saw drops of blood leading up to the front door, the complaint said. Outside, there was a bloody knife in the alley leading to the residence.

Inside the house, officers found more blood leading upstairs and a West Virginia driver's license belonging to a Ryan Mcleod.

Brun stated in the complaint they sent the driver's license picture to Nuzum who was able to match it with the man they had in custody.

Mcleod was placed under arrest and charged with malicious assault. Bond was set at $25, 000. He is scheduled to appear Jan. 14 in Monongalia County Magistrate Court for a preliminary hearing.

Police could not comment on what Mcleod's reasoning or motive was for the stabbing. The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown, but they were not believed to be life-threatening.

