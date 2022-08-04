Man arrested for stabbing spree at kindergarten in China that left 3 dead, 6 injured

The man accused of killing three people and injuring six others in a stabbing spree at a kindergarten in Jiangxi province, China, has been arrested.

Liu Xiaohui, 48, allegedly stormed the private Children’s Home kindergarten in Anfu county with a knife on Wednesday morning and was arrested in a neighboring county 12 hours later.

Liu was previously captured on surveillance video calmly walking away from the scene after the attack. He went into hiding in a mountainous area, where he was captured at 10:50 p.m. local time, according to the Anfu county police.

Police have not revealed the identities and ages of the victims. However, at least one victim was a child, reported the state-run Global Times.

Schools in Jiangxi province were urged to “strengthen campus safety” following the attack. Those with insufficient security measures will reportedly be closed for the summer term.

“All schools in all regions need to work with public security (and) other departments to immediately and comprehensively carry out a major investigation and rectification of potential safety issues on campuses, including kindergartens,” Education Ministry officials said.

While China prohibits private gun ownership, most mass attacks in the country are carried out with homemade explosives, gasoline bombs or knives.

There has been a string of mass knife attacks in the country recently. Four people were injured in a knife attack in a Shanghai hospital last month, and two children were killed in another knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China in April last year.

