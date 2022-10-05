Man arrested in stabbing with sword

Oct. 5—HIGH POINT — A man was arrested Monday night and accused of critically injuring a man by stabbing him with a sword.

Rodney K. McNair, 54, of High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Just after 8:05 p.m., High Point Police Department officers answering a report of an assault at a convenience store in the 300 block of E. Fairfield Road in south High Point found a 51-year-old man from High Point who had been stabbed with a sword. Police didn't release his name.

The man was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not release any other information, including where the sword came from or any possible motivation for an attack.

McNair was in custody at the Guilford County Jail in High Point, according to the police report. His bond was set at $1 million secured.