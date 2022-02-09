Man arrested after stabbing on Vista Chino in Palm Springs Wednesday morning

Palm Springs Police have arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed someone in the 1300 block of Vista Chino in Palm Springs.

The man was arrested at just before 11 a.m. at the AM/PM gas station located on the southeast corner of Vista Chino and Sunrise Way not far from the stabbing location, police said.

It appeared that the stabbing had taken place in the parking lot of an apartment complex, Lt. William Hutchinson said. The Vista Sunrise apartment complex is located within that block on the south side of Vista Chino.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered what Lt. William Hutchinson described as a "minor non-life threatening wound." The man who was arrested was not wearing a shirt or shoes at the time of the arrest. He was previously seen running southbound on Sunrise Way near where he was arrested.

Hutchinson said it looked like the man who was arrested was a neighbor who was possibly suffering from some kind of medical condition or drug psychosis.

"We do not know the exact cause of what started this and led to the altercation," Hutchinson said.

This story has been updated with new information provided by police after initial publication.

Stabbing investigation underway in the 1300 block of Vista Chino. One victim with non life threatening injuries. Suspect not on scene. — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) February 9, 2022

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man arrested after stabbing on Vista Chino in Palm Springs Tuesday morning