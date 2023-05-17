Man arrested on stalking charge near Harry and Meghan's Montecito home

A man was recently arrested for stalking near Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito. (Stefan Jeremiah / Associated Press)

An alleged stalker was reportedly arrested this week near Prince Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito.

Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, 29, was placed under citizen's arrest by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security team before law enforcement detained and booked him on a charge of misdemeanor stalking, according to a Wednesday report from TMZ.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office told TMZ it received a call early Monday morning from security staff reporting Valdovinos' activity near Harry and Meghan's residence. Valdovinos has since been released on $2,500 bail.

According to TMZ, Valdovinos allegedly said something to provoke the royal couple's security guards, who nabbed him before he could set foot on the property. It's not known whether the Sussexes were home when the incident occurred.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan declined to comment.

A day after the arrest, the Sussexes were reportedly involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" in New York while being pursued by "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi." A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told The Times that photographers tailed the couple and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, relentlessly in a chase that nearly caused multiple traffic collisions.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the spokesperson said.

"Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.