Man arrested after stalking driver and pointing what looked like a gun, cops say

A Midlands man in a pickup truck was arrested on multiple charges after he followed another vehicle and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the driver, the Sumter Police Department said.

On Thursday, Robert Wayne Sims was charged with aggravated breach of peace, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) and threatening the life of a public official, police said in a news release.

The 50-year-old Sumter resident was booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the release. Sumter County court records show bond was set Saturday at $3,029.50 on the combined charges.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, officers were called when a pickup truck was seen following another driver while weaving and at times driving on the wrong side of the road on U.S. 378 and the U.S. 76/378 Bypass, police said. That’s an area densely packed with restaurants and retail businesses, including the Sumter Mall, Lowe’s Home Improvement and a Walmart Supercenter.

The pickup continued its pursuit until the other driver stopped for a traffic signal along Broad Street, according to the release. Sims then got out of the pickup and struck the driver’s side window of the car with his fists, police said.

The car drove off and Sims continued to follow it before he was stopped by an officer near the intersection of Broad Street and Carter Road, where he was taken into custody, according to the release.

During a search of the pickup, officers found a BB gun that resembled a rifle, police said.

Sims was involved in another incident in Sumter earlier the same day when another driver was targeted, according to the release.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and police are continuing to investigate.

Sims is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, court records show.