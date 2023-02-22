Man is arrested for stalking and harassing a woman in Queen Anne

A man threatened to harm himself at a Queen Anne residence Monday night and was later arrested, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police responded just after 10 p.m., and spoke with the 26-year-old man who confirmed he was upset and said he would handle the issue, with the 26-year-old woman resident owner, himself.

Officers learned that the man left his apartment with a rifle. Police asked multiple times where the rifle was but the man gave them false information.

Officers then found the man’s car and impounded it for further processing due to not being able to find the rifle.

The man was placed under arrest for false reporting. While in custody, police found out that a friend of the man picked up the rifle from a nearby alley. Police then got the rifle.

When officers spoke to the woman, she said there had been multiple times when the man caused her to fear for her safety.

Police arrested the suspect for additional crimes of stalking, harassment, and obstruction. He was booked into the King County Jail.

SPD Domestic Violence Detectives will be leading the investigation.







