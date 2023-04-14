Man arrested after standoff that forced children into lockdown at Moran Prairie Elementary

Apr. 13—Deputies arrested a suspect in a Moran Prairie standoff Thursday night after warning the public to stay away from the "active scene" where gunfire was exchanged and led to children being locked down at a nearby school.

The incident happened on the 5500 block of South Glenrose Road.

"Residents in that area should shelter in place until we advise," a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office reads.

Sheriff John Nowels wouldn't share the suspect's name, but said the man was taken to the hospital. The nature of his injuries was unclear.

The standoff trapped children inside nearby Moran Prairie Elementary School as the sheriff's office ordered lockdowns, but those children were later released to their parents.

Roads in the area were blocked as dozens of law enforcement vehicles and personnel swarmed the scene, including from the sheriff's office, Spokane Police Department and Washington State Patrol. A helicopter could also be seen flying overhead, as well as a drone.

Nowels said Thursday's standoff stemmed from an incident the day before, and deputies had been surveilling the man. Additional details weren't immediately clear Thursday.

Ryan Lancaster with Spokane Public Schools said in an email that "a small number of people" were inside Moran Prairie Elementary School for Cub Scouts and YMCA basketball when the shelter-in-place order went into effect.