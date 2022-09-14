Man arrested after standoff with Ga. deputies, officials say

LaGrange police say they arrested a man after he shot someone Tuesday evening.

Officials say they responded to the 1400 block of Juniper Street in LaGrange and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say they provided aid immediately and the victim was transported by Life Flight to a Metro area hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned that the suspect had fled the location and holed himself within a residence in the 1300 block of Juniper Street.

Officers responded to that home and evacuated those who were not involved and took them to safety. Officials say after a brief standoff, suspect Quindarious Smith surrendered and was arrested.

Smith, a convicted felon, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officials said.

The victim has not been identified, but underwent surgery at the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

