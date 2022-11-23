Man arrested after standoff in Grand Coulee

Nov. 23—GRAND COULEE — A man is in jail for several charges after a standoff with police Monday evening.

According to Grand Coulee Police Chief John Tufts, the incident started about 3:30 p.m. when two bail bondsmen went to a Grand Coulee residence to arrest Christopher Scott Morgan, 38, on a Spokane County warrant.

While outside the residence, Tufts said, they were looking through a window and saw Morgan coming and he fired two shots at them. One of the bail bondsmen returned fire, however, no one was injured in the exchange.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the trailer leading to the standoff which ended when he surrendered at about 7:40 p.m.

Agencies involved included GCPD, Grant County Sheriff's Office and Moses Lake Tactical Response Team.

Morgan was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail. He was charged with Spokane County Warrant Assault 1, Department of Corrections Warrant, Assault 1, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 and Aiming or Discharging a Firearm.

