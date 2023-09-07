Man arrested after standoff with Oak Ridge police Wednesday

A 28-year-old Oak Ridge man is in custody after he barricaded himself in at the Tara Hills Apartment complex on Wednesday.

Glen Duncan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on charges that included aggravated domestic assault and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to a news release from the city of Oak Ridge. He will be arraigned at the Anderson County jail in Clinton.

An Oak Ridge police patrol car.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, a call was received to the city of Oak Ridge Emergency Communications Center regarding a family disturbance in the Tara Hills Apartment complex on Edinboro Lane. Oak Ridge police learned that a man had allegedly made threats, the release stated.

Police and SWAT formed a perimeter at the apartment complex and negotiators attempted to make contact with the man for several hours. At 2:47 p.m., crisis negotiators were able to speak with Duncan and SWAT took him into custody peacefully, the release stated.

“The safety of everyone involved and surrounding residents was priority to us,” ORPD Chief Robin Smith is quoted as saying in the release. “Residents in the building were evacuated and we appreciate their cooperation during the situation.”

The Oak Ridge Fire Department, Oak Ridge Public Works, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) supported police at the scene.

Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith

Principals at the Oak Ridge Schools were notified by school administration that students living at Tara Hills would not be taken home by bus. Wednesday is an early-out day for Oak Ridge students. Parents were reportedly contacted to let them know they needed to pick up their children at their schools.

A crash involving a vehicle that flipped nearby Wednesday afternoon was not connected to the standoff, according to a city spokesperson.

People are reminded that the ORPD can be reached by phone at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Man arrested after standoff with Oak Ridge police Wednesday